European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Zebre
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup
|Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Newcastle Falcons welcome back England hooker Jamie Blamire and Italy lock Marco Fuser.
The Falcons ended an 11-match winless run in the Premiership with a thumping 45-10 victory at Worcester Warriors last week.
Newcastle have won 14 of their 16 European ties against Italian opposition.
Italian side Zebre have lost all three of their pool games so far, claiming just one bonus point.
Newcastle Falcons: Penny, Radwan, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Carreras, Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Fuser, Robinson, Basham, Welch, Lockwood.
Replacements: McGuigan, Cooper, Tampin, Peterson, Farrar, Nordli-Kelemeti, Hodgson, Stevenson.
Zebre Parma: Trulla, Tuivuaka, Cronje, Lucchin, Gesi, Rizzi, Fusco; Fischetti, Bigi, Neculai, Venditti, Zambonin, Andreani, Mbanda, Fox-Matamua.
Replacements: Ribaldi, Rimpelli, Bello, Leavasa Tuivaiti, Palazzani, Canna, Laloifi.
Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France).