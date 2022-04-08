Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Blamire scored one of Newcastle's six tries at Worcester last week

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Newcastle Falcons welcome back England hooker Jamie Blamire and Italy lock Marco Fuser.

The Falcons ended an 11-match winless run in the Premiership with a thumping 45-10 victory at Worcester Warriors last week.

Newcastle have won 14 of their 16 European ties against Italian opposition.

Italian side Zebre have lost all three of their pool games so far, claiming just one bonus point.

Newcastle Falcons: Penny, Radwan, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Carreras, Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Fuser, Robinson, Basham, Welch, Lockwood.

Replacements: McGuigan, Cooper, Tampin, Peterson, Farrar, Nordli-Kelemeti, Hodgson, Stevenson.

Zebre Parma: Trulla, Tuivuaka, Cronje, Lucchin, Gesi, Rizzi, Fusco; Fischetti, Bigi, Neculai, Venditti, Zambonin, Andreani, Mbanda, Fox-Matamua.

Replacements: Ribaldi, Rimpelli, Bello, Leavasa Tuivaiti, Palazzani, Canna, Laloifi.

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France).