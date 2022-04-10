Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Ireland: (10) 29 Try: Mulhall, Jones, Higgins, penalty, O'Dwyer Con: Cronin Italy (3) 8 Try: Bettoni Pen: Rigoni

Ireland picked up their first victory of the Women's Six Nations with a bonus-point 29-8 win over Italy.

Lucy Mulhall and Neve Jones scored first-half tries to give Ireland a 10-3 lead at the break.

Eve Higgins and a penalty try secured the bonus-point early in the second-half.

Melissa Bettoni powered over for Italy, but Ireland had the final say as Katie O'Dwyer rounded out the win with a late score.

It is a first win for head coach Greg McWilliams and Ireland move into fourth position. Italy remain rooted to the foot of the table after the defeat at Musgrave Park in Cork.

McWilliams made four changes to the team that lost 40-5 away to France but it was Italy, also chasing their first win, who were brightest in the early stages and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe produced a try-saving tackle to stop centre Michela Sillari.

However, play was brought back as Linda Djougang was off her feet in the build-up and Beatrice Rigoni slotted over the resulting penalty.

The hosts pressed for an immediate response but a number of unforced errors halted any momentum, including from explosive Beibhinn Parsons who had plenty of ball but struggled to make an impression on a stern visiting defence.

Eventually Ireland began knocking on the door and, after trying to power their way over the line with Djougang and player of the match Sam Monaghan, the ball was sprayed wide and Mulhall collected Nicole Cronin's superb raking pass to dot down on 20 minutes.

Ulster hooker Neve Jones scored Ireland's second try in the first half

Cronin missed the conversion to keep Italy in touch, and the unforced errors returned from both sides limited any real try-line action.

Suddenly, everything began to click for Ireland and excellent breaks from Parsons and Jones got Ireland up the pitch, which led to Murphy Crowe touching down after breaking through two Italian challenges.

But referee Aurelie Groizeleau adjudged the winger was being legally held when she sprung to her feet in the first tackle, and despite a consultation with the TMO the try was ruled out - much to the dismay of head coach McWilliams.

Ireland regrouped and pressed again but failed to deliver the clinical touch despite being camped on the Italy line. However, after several offside calls, Elisa Giordano was sent to the sin bin and Jones immediately capitalised.

A line out was well collected and after a powerful drive towards the line the Ulster hooker was able to emerge from under a pile of bodies to give Ireland a 10-3 advantage at half-time.

Ireland pull clear in second half

While there was a slow start to the first half, Higgins ensured Ireland made a blistering start after the break with a fine individual score.

The centre, who scored in the heavy defeat by France last time out, collected Kathryn Dane's pin-point kick to race clear and touch down unchallenged.

Ireland were firmly on top and the bonus point was secured when Italy brought down a home scrum five metres out and, after repeated warnings, referee Groizeleau went under the posts and blew for a penalty try.

With a comfortable lead, McWilliams rung the changes and handed a debut to highly-rated 19-year-old Aoife Wafer. But the back row's maiden senior appearance was cut short when she was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous clear-out with 12 minutes to play.

The win was Nichola Fryday's first since being named Ireland captain

The Italians immediately capitalised with their first real attack of the second half. With their player advantage, Bettoni powered over to score Italy's first try of the tournament.

Returned to their full complement, there was time for Ireland to end on a high. Replacement O'Dwyer read a bouncing ball from a sloppy Irish line-out to collect and spin her way over the line.

After picking up their first win, Ireland will be heavy underdogs in their next match against England, who have scored 189 points in their three matches to date.

Italy welcome Scotland in their penultimate match, which could decide who faces the dreaded wooden spoon.

Ireland: Mulhall; Murphy Crowe, Higgins, Flood, Parsons; Cronin, Dane; Djougang, Jones, Haney; Fryday (capt), Monaghan; Wall, McMahon, O'Connor.

Replacements: Hooban, Pearse, O'Dwyer, Hogan, Wafer, Reilly, Breen, Doyle.

Italy: Furlan (capt); Muzzo; Silari, Rigoni; Magatti; Madia, Barattin; Maris, Bettoni, Gai; Tounesi, Duca; Veronese, Locatelli, Giordano.

Replacements: Vecchini, Merlo, Seye, Fedrighi, Frangipani, Stefan, D'Inca, Minuzzi.