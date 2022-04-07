John Stevens: Cornish Pirates flanker gets four-game ban
Cornish Pirates forward John Stevens has been banned for four matches after being sent off against Ampthill.
The 27-year-old was dismissed late in the second half of the 28-28 draw and admitted a charge of dangerous charging at an independent disciplinary panel.
Stevens will miss both legs of the Pirates' Championship Cup first-round tie with Doncaster Knights this month.
Should Pirates win he will carry on serving his ban, but if they lose it will be carried over to pre-season.