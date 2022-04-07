Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff wing Josh Adams scored a try, was shown a yellow card and limped off against Scarlets

Cardiff wing Josh Adams is set to miss at least a month after limping off during the 35-20 defeat against Scarlets with a knee injury.

Adams, 26, is in line to miss the rest of the United Rugby Championship regular season, starting against Scarlets this Saturday.

"Josh is out for a number of weeks now," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

Wales have three Tests against South Africa in July.

"I'm sure the Welsh medical team will have a look at it but what we've been led to believe is that it's four to six weeks, depending on the first two weeks," added Young.

"It's unfortunate but these things happen, don't they?

"Hopefully it's nothing that needs an operation, however he's certainly going to need a bit of rehab."

When asked whether he expects to see Adams play again for Cardiff this season, Young responded: "It depends. If we get to the play-offs then yes but if not, I think it will be touch and go."