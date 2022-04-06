Giosue Zilocchi: London Irish bring in Italy prop
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
London Irish have signed Zebre's Italy international prop Giosue Zilocchi.
The 25-year-old, who has won 16 caps, has joined the club with immediate affect and was a replacement in Italy's opening Six Nations game with France.
Irish have not disclosed how long Zilocchi will stay at the club.
"Gio, although only being 25 years old, has experienced a lot of international rugby that will only help him in the next stage of his career," said Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.