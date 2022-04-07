Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 10 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm says the Scottish Rugby Union must "act now" to improve women's rugby in the nation.

The current women's senior national side is made up of semi-professional and amateur players.

They each receive support packages which help with travel expenses, time off work and education, but Malcolm feels more needs to be done.

"I want Scotland women to be a professional outfit," the 30-year-old told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"I want us to have the same opportunities every team has, but I want it to be done right. I think it's super important to recognise that the infrastructure has to be right for us to be professional."

The Loughborough Lightning flanker is currently leading Scotland through a Six Nations campaign that has started with back-to-back defeats against reigning champions England and Wales.

In aftermath of the dramatic 24-19 loss to the Welsh, Malcolm was emotional in a post-match interview.

The captain admitted she felt "silly" about her tearful reaction, but has since been overwhelmed by the support she has received.

After "an intense review" into last weekend's second-half collapse, Malcolm adds that the defeat has been "put to bed" as Bryan Easson's side look ahead to another tough test at home to France this Sunday - a game that will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.