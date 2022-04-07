Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Williams has played 58 internationals for Wales

Scarlets centre Scott Williams will miss the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder against Cardiff.

The Wales centre, 31, is sidelined alongside back Leigh Halfpenny and hooker Ken Owens who have also been ruled out for the 2021-22 campaign.

Backs Dan Jones and Ioan Nicholas are also not expected to return before next season.

"Losing Scott is a blow because he's been excellent this season," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"The likes of Joe Roberts, Corey Baldwin, Steff Hughes, Tyler Morgan will step up now.

"It's about the strength of the group and for us to get the opportunity to test the depth and to give guys experience is excellent."

Owens "nowhere near ready"

Owens, 35, who last played on 16 October 2021 for Scarlets against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship is "nowhere near a return to training" according to Peel.

It was hoped the Wales hooker, who underwent back surgery after withdrawing from Wales' autumn international squad, would return to action before the end of the season.

Halfpenny will also not feature at all this season after suffering a serious knee injury playing for Wales against Canada in July 2021.

Fly-half Jones limped off late on in the Scarlets win over Cardiff with a knee injury, while wing Nicholas left the field with an ankle injury in Llanelli RFC's defeat at Pontypridd.

"It was a bit of a tough day for us to be honest," added Peel.

"The three boys injured on the weekend have been very good for us this year, so it's disappointing for them and it tests the strength of the group."

Meanwhile, Cardiff-bound Liam Williams will "definitely have a role to play" for the rest of the season according to Peel.

The full-back, who will move to Cardiff Arms Park next season, was left out of the squad last weekend but will be seen in a Scarlets shirt again before his move.

"He's been very good since coming back from Wales duty," said Peel.

"He wants to finish strong and we need him to finish strong."