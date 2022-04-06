Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Iestyn Harris is a product of Cardiff's academy and made his first-team debut last season

Exeter Chiefs have signed Iestyn Harris after Cardiff agreed to release him.

Harris, 23, is Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter's fourth signing for next season, following the arrivals of Jack Dunne, Rory O'Loughlin and Aidon Davis.

The hooker's Cardiff contract was due to expire in the summer and he was not offered a new deal.

"Talking with Iestyn, he just looks like one of those guys who has an ambition, a dream, a drive, to be the best player he can be," said Baxter.

Harris is in the final stages of recovering from a shoulder injury.

"I am really excited about the move," he said.

"It's a huge opportunity for me and I'm really looking forward to the future."

The length of Harris' Chiefs contract has not been disclosed.