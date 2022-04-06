Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Tom Smith and his family presented the match ball before Scotland's November loss to South Africa

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50.

Recognised as one of the nation's finest players, Smith was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2019.

He won 61 caps, and was instrumental in both Scotland's 1999 Five Nations title and the Lions' 1997 series win against world champions South Africa.

Iconic coach Sir Ian McGeechan described him as "the greatest Scotland player of the professional era".

In November, Smith travelled from his home in France to Edinburgh to be inducted into Scottish Rugby's Hall of Fame, and presented the match ball before the Scots' autumn loss to South Africa at Murrayfield.

He captained his country during an eight-year Test career and was a hugely influential figure at club level for Brive and Northampton Saints until his retirement in 2009.

Smith coached at Edinburgh and Lyon in France before stepping back from the game in the wake of his cancer diagnosis in November 2019.

Until the 2021 tour of South Africa, he had been the last Scot to start a Lions Test match, having been selected for six in a row during 1997 and 2001.

Renowned as a powerful, technical scrummager despite his modest size, Smith was years ahead of his time in possessing remarkable footballing skill.

