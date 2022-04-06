Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Jonathan Joseph has played his club rugby with Bath since 2013

England centre Jonathan Joseph and loose-head prop Beno Obano have signed new contracts to remain with Bath.

Joseph, 30, surpassed 150 appearances for Bath in January after making his debut in 2013.

He has been capped 54 times by England - the last coming in November 2020 - and was part of the British and Irish Lions squad for the 2017 New Zealand tour.

Joseph has featured 18 times for Bath this season, scoring one try.

"I'm very grateful to still be here after nine years," Joseph said.

"I was quite naive when I was younger, and I don't think I realised the effect I could have on people. I feel I have developed into a person and a player who has a much better understanding of my presence and how I can positively effect what is quite a young group.

"I want to be the person that helps our younger players come through and give advice to help promote their growth, as well as impact matches with my own performances too."

Obano, 27, has made more than 100 appearances for Bath since joining their academy in 2014, but has not featured for the club since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in their defeat against Harlequins in October.

Obano earned his first of three international caps for England in the 2021 Six Nations against Scotland.

"It hasn't been an ideal period for me, but I'm fortunate to have support from a lot of good people at the club," Obano said.

"I came through the academy with several of boys who are still in the squad and I'm really proud of the journey we have all been on together.

"This season hasn't gone the way we as a group, and me as an individual, would have wanted but looking ahead to the future, there is a lot to be positive about."