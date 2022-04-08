John Cooney will come up against renowned France number nine Antoine Dupont on Saturday

Heineken Champions Cup last 16 first leg: Toulouse v Ulster Venue: Le Stadium, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website; match report on BBC Sport website

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney says the fact that the Champions Cup last-16 tie against Toulouse will be decided by an aggregate score over two legs will affect decision-making on the pitch.

The first encounter between the sides will take place in France on Saturday.

"Decisions are going to be a little bit different throughout the game, a little bit more tactical," said Cooney.

"You're going to be thinking a bit about that aggregate score, whether you take the points or go after a try."

"It's definitely unusual. I've never played in a two-legged game like this before, it's going to be interesting," added the Irish province's number nine.

"Playing teams back-to-back is not that unusual but a situation like this will be something new altogether."

Dan McFarland's side face an uphill struggle against the defending European champions, who boast 10 of France's Six Nations Grand Slam-winning squad among their ranks.

Despite suffering consecutive defeats to the Stormers and Bulls in the United Rugby Championship over the past couple of weeks, Cooney believes the time spent in South Africa will pay dividends for the Ulster squad.

"The temperatures we were training in and the altitude made it feel like perfect preparation.

"The way the South African teams played is quite similar to the way the French teams play too - a big physical pack, good kicking half-backs and dangerous threat out wide.

"We have to compete first and foremost in the pack and try to deliver whatever ball we can to the backs off the back of that.

"For these European games your preparation always seems to be that little bit better than usual - I probably think about the game a lot more in my free time as well."

Antoine Dupont and John Cooney in action during France's Six Nations game against Ireland in 2019

Dupont 'can produce things out of nothing'

Cooney faces the particular challenge of coming up against opposite number Antoine Dupont, French captain and player of the tournament in the recent Six Nations.

"I've locked horns with Dupont a couple of times now and he's an incredible player so I'm looking forward to coming up against him again.

"We all know what he can do, he can produce things out of nothing but I'll probably concentrate more on what I can do to help our team and try to negate him in whatever way I can.

"Dupont's defensive game is brilliant but he probably doesn't get the plaudits for that that he should because the the attention is mostly on his attacking game which is so good.

"He kicks the ball a long way for a smaller guy too."

Nathan Doak has provided serious competition for the Ulster number nine shirt this season

'I want to help Nathan be the best he can be'

Talented 20-year-old Nathan Doak has provided Cooney with some serious competition for the number nine shirt but says the pair "get on incredibly well".

"We work together a lot - kicking, passing etc - he is one of the best kickers I have ever seen as a nine and the better he is, the better I am.

"I was lucky enough to have Isaac Boss and Eoin Reddan at Leinster when I was coming through and I learnt a lot from them and found their input incredibly helpful.

"For me, it's the same. I want to help Nathan be the best player he can be. We enjoy each other's company and I'd love to see him kick on and play for Ireland.

"The very best teams who are winning trophies always have two or three quality nines in their squad."