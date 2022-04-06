Stuart Lancaster joined Leinster in 2016 after coaching England at the 2015 World Cup

Stuart Lancaster says it would need a "strong argument" to leave Leinster when his contract expires in June 2023.

The former England boss has been the senior coach at the Dublin province since 2016, winning four domestic titles and a European Champions Cup.

Lancaster, 52, says Leinster will be "a very hard place to leave" when the time comes to move on.

"Probably for a lot of coaches there is a natural cut-off point [in 2023]," he said.

"But it is going to take a strong argument to leave Leinster, because it is such an enjoyable role."

However, after six seasons in Dublin, Lancaster says he and head coach Leo Cullen are "very conscious" about staying at the same place for too long.

"What made Manchester United stay at the top for so long is they made change before change was needed," Lancaster explained on a special episode of the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"They made subtle changes, a change of an assistant coach, a Beckham or a Keane leaving.

"What goes through your mind, when you have been [at the same place] a while, is: 'is the message getting stale? Are players bored with hearing the same delivery and training sessions?'

"Leo and I would speak about it, and we are both aware of that. But having said that, if the players are still saying 'no, we are motivated', it is a very hard place to leave.

"The reality is I am 52 not 72, so I hopefully have a few more years to go. But I love it, genuinely love it at Leinster and it will be a hard place to leave."

Ireland will be a force at next two World Cups

Ireland's only defeat of the 2022 men's Six Nations came against eventual Grand Slam champions France

Lancaster coached throughout the England system before becoming taking control of the national side in 2012, a post he held until the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

He feels the set-up across the Irish Sea is currently more conducive to success, with Ireland set to be a major force in the global game for the next decade.

Both the England men's senior side and the Under-20s slumped to three defeats in the recent Six Nations, while the Ireland senior team won four matches out of five and their Under-20s claimed the Grand Slam.

"Ireland are going to be a force to be reckoned with, for sure, for 2023 and for 2027 and beyond," Lancaster said.

"I can't see otherwise, when I look at the quality of players that I am coaching on a daily basis, the age of them, the experience they are gaining, their desire to want to learn and get better, the quality of the Under 20s and the young players coming through, and the alignment within the programme and the systems.

"It is not just about having more money or more players, it's about having good alignment and good plans and good people, and I think Ireland have definitely got that."

'An English flavour and ideally an English coach'

Lancaster has also backed the Rugby Football Union's vision to return to an English head coach when Eddie Jones leaves the role after the 2023 Rugby World Cup - but says a diversity of experience and opinion is key within a coaching team.

"I wouldn't disagree that you want stability, and ideally an English flavour and an English coach," he added.

"I was proud - as we all were - to coach the national team, and I felt a huge sense of responsibility to do right for the team and also do right for the country. You probably feel that deeply when it is your country.

"So I think it is important, but I don't think the whole coaching team has to be all-English, necessarily. I do think a little bit of diversity in there wouldn't be a bad thing.

"But you definitely want an English feel to it."