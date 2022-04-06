Sione Kalamafoni: Scarlets number eight escapes ban after red card against Cardiff
Scarlets number eight Sione Kalamafoni will not serve a suspension after being sent off against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
Kalamafoni was shown a red card for a high tackle on Cardiff replacement Gwilym Bradley early in the second half of the 35-20 win in Llanelli.
A URC disciplinary panel decided the red card was sufficient punishment.
Kalamafoni is therefore available for the return fixture in Cardiff on 9 April.
The disciplinary panel of Sibonile Khoza (South Africa), Achille Reali (Italy) and Rose-Alice Murphy (Ireland) agreed with the decision of the referee to issue a red card.
They found though there was enough to warrant mitigation with indirect contact to the head, actions by a second tackler and a drop in height by the ball carrier.