Lood de Jager (left) and Faf de Klerk (right) have both seen their appearances for Sale disrupted by injury

Sale Sharks have confirmed World Cup-winning South Africa pair Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager will leave the club at the end of the season.

Scrum-half De Klerk, 30, will depart after four seasons with Sale, while lock De Jager, 29, joined following the Springboks' 2019 victory in Japan.

Both started the final against England and Sale team-mate Tom Curry.

Despite injury-disrupted spells for both since, they helped Sale finish third in the Premiership last season.

De Klerk has made 95 appearances for Sale so far, scoring 14 tries and 39 conversions in his 241 points for the club.

De Jager played 25 times for the club, scoring three tries.