The current capacity of Cardiff Rugby's Arms Park home is 12,000

Cardiff Rugby have agreed a three-year lease extension for the Arms Park with landlords Cardiff Athletic Club.

The extension will ensure Cardiff continue to play at the city centre ground until at least spring 2025.

"We opted for a three-year extension at the end of 2020 due to the... Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent financial challenges," Cardiff Athletic Club chairman Keith Morgan said.

"It is a holding lease as we look to clarify the long-term situation."

Morgan added that Cardiff Athletic Club would now look at opportunities to redevelop the ground and would "look forward to continuing discussions over a longer-term lease".