Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit scored Gloucester's tenth try in January's 68-19 win over Perpignan

European Challenge Cup, Pool B: Dragons v Gloucester Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen live BBC Radio Gloucestershire & via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Dragons centre Jack Dixon will play his 150th game for the region while Wales back-row duo Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham are also included to face Gloucester.

Full-back Jordan Williams, wing Jonah Holmes and half-backs Sam Davies and Gonzalo Bertranou also return in six changes from the defeat to Sharks.

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit starts for Gloucester.

Wing Ollie Thorley and number eight Ben Morgan are also back in the XV.

Second-placed Gloucester are already through to the knock-out stages, for Dragons to have a chance of joining them they would need to finish third in the group.

To achieve that the Welsh region - currently bottom of Pool B with a win - would need a bonus point victory in this game and for Benetton and Perpignan to draw their match in Treviso on Saturday without try bonus points.

Dragons: J Williams; J Holmes, Warren, Dixon, Rosser; S Davies, Bertranou; Bateman, Dee, Brown, J Davies, Rowlands, Keddie (capt), Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: T Davies, Seiuli, Coleman, Carter, Fry, R Williams, Reed, D Richards.

Gloucester: Moyle; Rees-Zammit, Seabrook, Twelvetrees (capt), Thorley; Barton, Meehan; Elrington, Socino, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Davidson, Reid, Taylor, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, O'Connor, Craig, Ackermann, Chapman, Hillman-Cooper, Carreras.

View from both camps

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan: "Gloucester are having a strong season and also putting pressure on the top half of the English Premiership with some games in hand.

"They have an incredibly powerful forward unit and build their games off the back of that. They have got the ability to play quick, but it's very much off the back of a forward platform and I don't expect them to deviate from that."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington: "They've obviously got a good number of internationals coming back into the squad after the Six Nations who haven't played for them much this season. They'll be strong and both teams have got something that they want to get out of this game and momentum will be key for both.

"I expect it to be a very physical day and a very tough day. It's a different challenge for us and it's one we'll embrace."

Match facts

Dragons have only won one game this season, against Connacht in October 2021, with a record of one draw and 13 defeats in 15 games.

Dragons are on a five-game losing streak in the competition, their longest ever such run.

Dragons and Gloucester have met three times before in European competition, the Premiership side winning two Heineken Cup pool stage clashes in 2009/2010, the Welsh region winning a Challenge Cup quarter-finals in 2016

Gloucester have lost their last six away games in European competition but they have already qualified for the Round of 16.

Match officials

Referee: Tual Trainini (France)

Assistant referees: Benoit Rousselet & Cedric Marchat (France)

TMO: Neil Paterson (Scotland)