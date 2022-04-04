Fergus Lee-Warner: Worcester Warriors sign Western Force forward
Worcester Warriors have signed Australian forward Fergus Lee-Warner on a three-year contract from next season.
Lee-Warner, 28, will join Warriors from Western Force at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
The lock is English-qualified through a grandfather.
"His attributes are ideally suited to the Premiership and there is no doubt that he will make his mark here at Sixways," said Warriors' director of rugby Alan Solomons.