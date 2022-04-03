Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Ryan (right) has scored five tries in his 190 appearances for Munster

Munster and Ireland tight-head prop John Ryan will join Premiership side Wasps for the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old has won 24 caps for his country and was part of Ireland's Grand Slam winning Six Nations squad in 2018.

Ryan has spent his entire career with Munster, playing 190 times, but has had a brief loan spell with London Irish.

"He is a quality scrummager, whose experience will be a significant asset for us," Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told the club website. external-link

"John has a huge amount of experience of being at the business end of competitions with Munster and Ireland.

"His desire to win things really grabbed my attention when we met with him."