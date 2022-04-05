Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Costelow is a former Wales Under-20 international

Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow has signed a new contract with the region.

Costelow, 21, joined from Leicester for the 2020-21 season and has made 25 appearances, scoring 112 points, including five tries.

He recently produced his most impressive display for Scarlets with 20 points in the United Rugby Championship (URC) win against Cardiff.

"There's more to come from us and it's exciting to be involved," said Costelow.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell has also signed a new deal with Scarlets alongside Sam Lousi, Scott Williams, Ryan Conbeer and Johnny McNicholl.

"I am enjoying my rugby here, the expansive style we are looking to play suits my game and it was an easy decision to sign a new contract," said Costelow.

"There is a lot of competition across the board with everyone pushing each other for game time and [head coach] Dwayne [Peel] has shown he has a lot of faith in the young guys in the squad and is not afraid to give them chances."

Peel added: "Sam is an exciting young player who I have seen grow a lot this season.

"He is still young and there is a lot of learning to come from him, but he continues to work diligently on his game in training and you can see that transferring to match-day.

"He took his chance brilliantly against Cardiff, scored a great try and stepped up and led the team well.

"I am looking forward to seeing how he develops here."