Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Oli Kebble was among the scorers as Glasgow powered to a bonus point before half-time

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Glasgow Warriors (28) 40 Tries: Matthews 3, Kebble, Wilson, Dobie Cons: Thompson 5 Zebre (5) 12 Tries: Fusco, Andreani Con: Rizzi

Johnny Matthews' hat-trick lit up the rout of Zebre as Glasgow Warriors reclaimed third place in the United Rugby Championship on an emotional night at Scotstoun.

Oli Kebble, Ryan Wilson and Jamie Dobie also crossed as Warriors moved five points behind leaders Leinster.

Alessandro Fusco and Luca Andreani scored late in each half for Zebre.

Warriors paid tribute to former player Federico Aramburu, who was shot dead in Paris a fortnight ago at the age of 42.

The former Argentina back played for Glasgow during the 2010-11 season. An Argentina flag flew and a Pumas shirt lay on the pitch during a pre-match minute's applause as a group of the South American's former team-mates, including Chris Cusiter and Ruaridh Jackson, lined up on the touchline.

Another of Aramburu's former colleagues, Rob Harley, battled his emotions during the applause before his 261st game for the club - and possibly his final match at Scotstoun. The 31-year-old announced this week he would be departing in the summer.

Warriors wasted no time in atoning for losing a 13-point lead in Cardiff last weekend as Matthews powered over in the fourth minute after a driving maul.

The front row continued to do the damage as Kebble showed great footwork and strength to go over in the 10th minute.

Wilson added the third when he dived underneath two tackles and stretched to touch down on the line after replacement scrum-half Sean Kennedy had got the ball out of a halted maul in the corner.

Dobie - back on after a head injury assessment - got in on the act when he took the ball out of the back of the scrum and darted between two Zebre players in the 33rd minute.

The Italians had the final say of the half when Fusco intercepted Dobie's pass inside his own half and sprinted for the line to make it 28-5 at half-time.

Glasgow could not add to their lead while Potu Leavasa was in the sin bin for a high tackle on Cole Forbes, but Matthews twice touched down during mauls either side of the offence.

Andreani finished well after a line-out in the final minute as the Parma men ended on a high.