James Davies is the younger brother of Scarlets, Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan

Wales and Scarlets flanker James Davies has announced his retirement from rugby due to concussion.

The 31-year-old, known as Cubby, has not featured since winning his 11th Wales cap against Georgia in October 2020.

"I've enjoyed every minute of my career here at the Scarlets and made some amazing friends along the way," said Davies.

"But after speaking to specialists it's pretty clear I can't go on playing."

He added: "At the moment, thankfully, I am able to lead a normal life, something I wasn't able to do for a long time after the knock I had.

"Any bang to the head in training or in a game and I could go back to the start of all this, which is unthinkable for me.

"It has been a tough couple of years, but the support I have had from my family, friends, team-mates, coaches and the club has been incredible and I am hugely grateful for that."

Davies made his Scarlets debut against Dragons in 2013 and went on to make 101 appearances for the region.

He scored in Scarlets' Pro12 final triumph against Munster in 2017, and went on to win his first Wales cap against Italy the following year.

"I have some amazing memories in a Scarlets shirt, obviously those two weekends in Dublin, La Rochelle at home, when I also had to play on the wing, Toulon at home in Europe, Bath away, beating Munster at Thomond Park that year, they all stand out.

"But I will remember the boys and the stuff off the field just as much.

"There are teammates, some who have come and gone from the Scarlets, who I consider lifelong friends. I will miss all that banter, although I'm not sure the boys will!"

James Davies was renowned for his jackaling presence at the breakdown

Davies was selected for Wales' World Cup squad for Japan in 2019, named in the same squad as well as his older brother Jonathan.

He also flourished on the sevens circuit and represented Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympics Games, winning a silver medal.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "Cubby has been a great Scarlet, a phenomenal player who gave everything for the shirt and a huge character around the group.

"We have all seen how hard he has worked to try and get back on the field.

"It has been tough for him because you know how much he has missed playing, but a person's health always has to come first.

"I'm sure Cub will continue to have a big impact on rugby, the game needs his knowledge and foresight. We all wish him well with what comes next."

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has also paid tribute to Davies' career.

"It's very sad to hear about Cubby's retirement," he said.

"I was fortunate enough to coach him at club and international level and not only is he a good player but he's a great person.

"His enthusiasm and sense of humour are second to none and he is one of the game's genuine characters.

"I wish him all the best for whatever comes next."