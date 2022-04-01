Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Peter O'Mahony (left) will captain injury-hit Munster at Thomond Park while his Ireland team-mates Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan are named in a strong Leinster line-up

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Leinster Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live scores and match report on BBC Sport website

Leinster have named a strong starting team for Saturday's United Rugby Championship contest against injury-hit Munster at Thomond Park.

While Leinster rest Johnny Sexton, the leaders' backs include Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier are named in Leinster's pack.

Munster are without injured quartet Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo.

Coach Johann van Graan does recall Ireland players Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Peter O'Mahony as the side shows nine changes from last weekend's hammering of Benetton.

South Africa's World Cup winner, Damian de Allende, who announced in midweek that he would leave Munster at the end of this season, partners Chris Farrell at centre with recent Ireland call-up Jeremy Loughman picked in the strong front alongside Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer.

Jason Jenkins will make his first start for Munster as he partners Fineen Wycherley at lock.

Leinster's replacements includes Ireland players Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy while their international colleague Keith Earls is named on the Munster bench.

Connacht include Ireland's Six Nations players Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham for Saturday's game against Benetton in Italy.

Coach Andy Friend will be hoping for a much-improved display after last week's 45-8 hammering by Leinster.

Ireland squad members Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan are also handed starts while Gavin Thornbury is in line to make his first appearance of the season after being named in the replacements.

Lock Thornbury has been ruled out so far during the campaign by a shoulder injury.

Dylan Tierney-Martin could also make his first appearance in four months as he is named on the bench following a hamstring injury.

Leinster go into this weekend's round of fixtures five points ahead of Ulster with Munster a further three adrift in third spot.

Munster: Gallagher; Nash, Farrell, De Allende, Daly; Carbery, Murray; Loughman, Scannell, Archer; Jenkins, F Wycherley; O'Mahony (capt), Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, J Wycherley, Ryan, Ahern, Kendellen, Casey, Healy, Earls.

Leinster: Keenan; O'Brien, Ringrose (capt), Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; E Byrne, Tracy, Ala'alatoa; Toner, Dunne; Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, Healy, Furlong, Molony, Murphy, McGrath, Frawley, Deegan.

Benetton: Coetzee; Padovani, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane; Da Re, Duvenage (capt); Gallo, Nicotera, Tetaz; Herbst, Ruzza; Lamaro, Negri, Halafihi

Replacements: Baravalle, Nemer, Pasquali, Cannone, Zuliani, Braley, Marin, Riera

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Farrell, Arnold, Hansen; Carty (capt), Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham; Murray, Fifita; Prendergast, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, McGrath, Tuimauga, Thornbury, Papali'i, Blade, Fitzgerald, Masterson.