Willis Halaholo scored in Cardiff's bonus-point victory over Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship

Wales and Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Cardiff boss Dai Young said the 31-year-old suffered a bump in their victory over Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

But the region has now confirmed he will be out for up to 12 weeks.

It is the latest injury setback for Halaholo, who saw his Six Nations campaign disrupted by the same problem.

He now faces a race to be fit in time for Wales' summer tour to South Africa, with the first Test on 2 July.