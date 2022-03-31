Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TikTok Women's Six Nations: Italy v England Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt will make her first England appearance since November 2020 in Sunday's Women's Six Nations game in Italy.

Hunt decided to "step back" from international rugby in 2021 because she was unhappy in the England camp.

The 33-year-old can now fight for a place in October's World Cup squad, with head coach Simon Middleton making 11 changes from the win over Scotland.

Zoe Harrison starts at fly-half as Helena Rowland moves to 12.

Holly Aitchison is at outside centre and Emily Scarratt, who made a strong return from injury against Scotland, is pushed to the bench.

Number eight Poppy Cleall will captain England for the second time as regular skipper Sarah Hunter is also among the replacements.

England are top of the table after one round and are seeking a fourth successive title as well as their 20th win in a row.

Although Italy showed spirit in an opening defeat by France, England are expected to be untroubled by an Azzurre side they have beaten in all of their 21 previous meetings.

That is perhaps why Middleton feels comfortable to make such sweeping changes as Lydia Thompson and Sarah McKenna start on the wing.

Props Vickii Cornborough and Shaunagh Brown come into the front row, while Alex Matthews and Sadia Kabeya are the starting flankers

Such is England's squad depth that last weekend's player of the match Marlie Packer drops out of the matchday 23.

Wing Jess Breach was unavailable for selection after testing positive for Covid-19.

England team to face Italy

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Aitchison, Rowland, McKenna; Harrison, Hunt; Cornborough, Davies, Brown, Galligan, Ward, Matthews, Kabeya, P Cleall (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Muir, Bern, Hunter, Fleetwood, L Packer, Scarratt, Sing.

More to follow.