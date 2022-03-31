Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester were the third Premiership side, after Saracens and Newcastle, to lay an artificial playing surface

Worcester Warriors are planning to tackle some of the issues of climate change at their forthcoming Premiership home game with Saracens at Sixways.

The Premiership club have labelled the fixture on Saturday, 30 April as their first '#converttozero match'.

Warriors will encourage fans to travel to the game by public transport.

There will be reduced on-site car parking - and supporters will be asked to car share or use additional buses on the Sixways Shuttle service.

They will also encourage Saracens supporters to travel by electric coaches, the matchday programme will be online-only - and only locally sourced or vegan food will be available.

"As a Premiership club we are in a position to lead change by setting an example and educating the large audience we can reach," said Warriors sustainability lead Gené Willis.

"We aspire to educate not just staff and players, but also supporters and the wider community on the importance of sustainability.

"Small changes can have a big impact. If every visitor to the #converttozero match takes away at least one small, achievable idea to implement in their own lives then collectively we can make a difference.

"This will demonstrate that an amazing matchday experience is possible in a sustainable way. We can shape a blueprint for how rugby clubs and sports venues in general can reduce their carbon footprint on match days."

Warriors were already the first professional rugby club in Europe to have signed up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action - an initiative committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% by 2030 and net zero by 2040.