Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matas Jurevicius joined Harlequins from London Scottish in June 2020

Harlequins forward Matas Jurevicius has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership champions.

Jurevicius, 21, who can play in both the second and back row, has been handed more opportunities this season after his senior debut in 2020.

"It was a very easy decision for me to re-sign with the club," Jurevicius told BBC Radio London.

"The past couple of years have been great and I've really enjoyed myself. I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"We feel we're really building nicely as a playing group towards the final stages of the season and we feel we've got it in us to reach the play-offs again."

Quins are third in the table, eight points clear of fifth-placed Sale.