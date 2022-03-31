Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Parsons also started last week's defeat by Wales on the bench

TikTok Women's Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Wing Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again with Ireland unchanged for Saturday's Six Nations trip to France.

Parsons was a surprise omission from last weekend's team as Ireland opened their campaign with defeat by Wales.

But head coach Greg McWilliams has opted to stick with the same line-up for the trip to Toulouse.

"We are fully aware of the challenge facing us this weekend," said McWilliams.

"But we've had a good week of preparation, taking the positives from our opening game and implementing the learnings on the training pitch.

"It is a huge opportunity for us as a group to go and play one of the best teams of the world and test ourselves at this stage of our journey together."

Ireland: Considine, Murphy Crowe, Higgins, Flood, Mulhall, Cronin, Reilly; Djougang, Jones, O'Dwyer, Fryday (capt), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, Hogan.

Replacements: Hooban, Pearse, Haney, McGann, O'Connor, Dane, Breen, Parsons.

An unchanged 23-player matchday squad sees Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall keep their places in the back three, with Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood continuing their midfield partnership.

Nicole Cronin starts at out-half once again while Aoibheann Reilly wins her second cap at scrum-half after making her debut against Wales.

Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O'Dwyer start in the front row while Nichola Fryday captains the team for the second time in the second row, where she is joined by Sam Monaghan.

Ireland lost 27-19 to Wales in the Dublin opener having led 14-5 at half-time. France, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 39-6 win over Italy in Grenoble.