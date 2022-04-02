Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Women's Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Wales (7) 24 Tries: Phillips, Harries, K Jones, Lewis Cons: Bevan 2 Scotland (14) 19 Tries: Skeldon, Lloyd 2 Cons: Nelson 2

Wales once again staged a remarkable second-half comeback to stun Scotland and make it two wins from two in the Women's Six Nations.

Scotland had dominated the first half in what was an enthralling encounter in front of a record crowd at Cardiff Arms Park.

Two tries from Rhona Lloyd and one for Lana Skeldon gave them a deserved lead.

But Wales rallied with scores from Carys Phillips, Sioned Harries, Kelsey Jones and Ffion Lewis.

It was Wales' bench that once again proved the catalyst for victory, just as had been the case in Dublin.

The result means Wales celebrate back-to-back Six Nations wins for the first time since 2015, while Scotland's wait for victory in Cardiff, which goes back to 2004, continues.

There was a record 4,875 attendance for a Women's Six Nations game at the Arms Park, with fans treated to a Test of the highest drama.

The Scots had clearly come to spoil the party, having put their opening-round drubbing against England behind them.

They enjoyed all the possession and territory in the first half, and were ahead after just three minutes having earned the game's first penalty which they kicked for a 10-metre lineout.

The ball was taken cleanly by returning lock Sarah Bonar before being driven over the line for hooker Skeldon to score on her 50th cap. Helen Nelson added the extras.

Wales went on to spend the opening quarter camped in their own half, with their discipline not up to their Dublin standards.

Nelson kicked their penalties to touch, with Scotland buoyed by the success of their driving line-out, but the Welsh defence managed to keep them at bay.

Wales slowly grew into the game, with Jasmine Joyce gathering Elinor Snowsill's cross-field kick giving the crowd something to cheer.

The pressure resulted in a penalty which Snowsill kicked to touch, with Wales' driving line-out held up just short of the line.

But they were soon over with Phillips continuing her impressive try-scoring record, having crossed six times in Wales' past three outings.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan was on conversion duty in place of Snowsill, and was successful in her attempt.

But as Wales pulled level, they continued to cough up penalty after penalty.

Scotland won the battle of the breakdown and looked sharp in attack, with their recent two-week camp in Dubai for the World Cup qualifiers paying dividends.

Their second try came when Nelson put through a chip which was misread by Joyce and Kayleigh Powell and bounced kindly for Lloyd to touch down.

Wales looked certain to concede a third try before the break with Scotland having a clear overlap, but there was a hint of white-line fever.

The hosts continued to live dangerously and were dealt a blow on the stroke of half-time as centre Kerin Lake, who had been on a warning, was shown a yellow card for not rolling away in the tackle.

The previous record for a Women's Six Nations at Cardiff Arms Park was 4,113 when Wales played England in 2017

Scotland capitalised on the extra player immediately after the break, with Lloyd shrugging off tackles to cross in the corner.

Ioan Cunningham introduced Harries early in the half, as Natalia John left the field with a bloodied nose.

As she did in Ireland, the number eight made an instant impact, firstly by winning a turnover, and then by scoring a try from the base of the ruck after Hannah Jones' break.

Bevan was once again on target with the extras, and as Cunningham rung the changes momentum swung in Wales' favour.

The crowd went wild when Wales powered Scotland over their own tryline to win an attacking scrum.

Scotland's set piece came under severe pressure and eventually loose-head prop Leah Bartlett was shown a yellow card for collapsing.

Wales kicked for touch and their driving line-out once again rewarded them with a try, replacement hooker Jones this time the beneficiary.

Snowsill was short with the conversion, with the score remaining level at 19-19.

Wales waited for the final five minutes to get what proved to be the winning score.

Last weekend's player of the round Alisha Butchers made a clean break and found replacement scrum-half Lewis in support and she had the pace to run in the try.

Scotland threw everything at Wales in the dramatic dying seconds, but Wales' defence held firm to close out the game and to claim the bonus-point win.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Scotland: Shona Campbell; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Panashe Muzambe, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Louise McMillan, Caity Mattinson, Meryl Smith. Coreen Grant.