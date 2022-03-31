Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales flanker Alisha Butchers was named the Tik Tok Women's Six Nations player of the round for her Dublin display

Women's Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio Wales MW, DTV & BBC Sounds, Cymru fyw, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary online and app. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:05 BST on Sunday, 3 April and later on demand.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has named an unchanged side for Wales' first 2022 Six Nations home game against Scotland.

Wales will be looking to build on their bonus-point win in Ireland, while the Scots travel off the back of a heavy defeat to title holders England.

The fixture is set to attract a record crowd for a Women's Six Nations game at Cardiff Arms Park.

"The selection certainly rewards the team's performance last weekend," said Cunningham.

"Those players deserve another chance to perform and express themselves in front of family, friends and a big home crowd.

"We saw some huge performances across the park from Donna Rose's two tries to Hannah Jones' score that finished off the game and Alisha Butchers winning player of the round."

Wales' bench, which made a significant impact in Dublin, is also unchanged.

Cunningham and his coaching team are now looking for some consistency in combinations with the Rugby World Cup looming.

Scotland recently qualified for the tournament in New Zealand and have been drawn in Wales' pool alongside the hosts and Australia.

The two sides will meet on 9 October, so both will be looking to put down a marker in Cardiff on Saturday.

"We are in no way underestimating Scotland, added Cunningham.

"They are a tough team and have grown cohesion having spent a lot of time together during their campaign to qualify for the World Cup. The score line against England didn't reflect their performance and they will come down looking to bounce back."

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Scotland: TBC

Replacements: TBC