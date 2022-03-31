Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bradley Davies has played at three World Cups with Wales in a career that has seen him play more that 300 professional games

Lock forward Bradley Davies has signed a one-year contract extension with Ospreys.

The 66-cap Wales international made his debut for the region in 2016 after joining from English side Wasps.

A former Cardiff player, he has scored two tries in 76 games for the Ospreys.

"The Ospreys were always Wales' leading region, having won more silverware than any other side and that was the reason I signed for them initially," said 35-year-old Davies.

"The ambition among the players, coaches and staff at the Ospreys is to do the same again.

"I feel I have a lot to offer as a player but I know my job here now is about sharing my experience with the younger players and [helping to] see them reach their potential.

"My body feels good and I am performing to my best for the team and my numbers stack up. I just want to finish the job and get the Ospreys back where they should be."

Davies has completed his Welsh Rugby Union coaching badges and is part of the Ospreys A side coaching team.

The Llantrisant-born forward captained Wales at under-20 and senior level and was part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in Japan.

In 2021 he revealed how he had feared for his long-term health after contracting Covid-19.