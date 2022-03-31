Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Shona Campbell made an impact from the bench against England and will make her first start in Wales

Women's Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary online and app.

Hooker Lana Skeldon will earn her 50th Scotland cap in the team's Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday.

Shona Campbell, 20, who made an impact off the bench in the 57-5 defeat by England, will replace Chloe Rollie at full-back for her first start.

Rollie, centre Hannah Smith and back row Rachel McLachlan started against England but are among eight players out because of injury or illness.

Evie Gallagher replaces McLachlan, while Emma Orr will make her debut.

The Biggar centre will take the place of Smith alongside inside centre Lisa Thomson, while Sarah Bonar's return from RAF duties to play second row caps the four changes made by head coach Bryan Easson, with Louise McMillan dropping to the bench.

Skeldon will reach a half century of appearances in an unchanged front row.

"[Lana is] Another tremendous servant to this group," Easson said. "She's an infectious character on and off the field. She's somebody the youngsters look up to and one we can trust week in, week out.

"I'm delighted for her to get her 50th this weekend."

On Orr and Campbell, Easson added: "The two of them have really put their hand up. They've trained so well. Last weekend when Shona came on she gave a real spark to the group.

"We were always going to make the effort over the Six Nations to blood some young players and give them that opportunity looking ahead to the World Cup."

Opponents Wales opened their campaign with a 27-19 win over Ireland in Dublin, with the sides also set to meet in the pool stages of the World Cup in October.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has named an unchanged side for the visit of Scotland.

"We've talked about being more clinical and just cutting out those silly mistakes," Easson said as his team look to improve on their fifth-place finish from last season.

"When we didn't compound errors and looked comfortable, we put England under some good pressure but we need to be a little bit more clinical.

"If we can play with the speed and intensity, and put the same pressure on we put England under, we'll cause Wales some problems."

Scotland: Campbell, Lloyd, Orr, Thomson, Gaffney, Nelson, Maxwell; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm (capt), Gallagher, Konkel.

Replacements: Rettie, Muzambe, Dougan, O'Donnell, McMillan, Mattinson, M Smith, Grant.