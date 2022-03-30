Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Attacking full-back Foden won 34 caps for England between 2009 and 2013

Former England full-back Ben Foden has officially announced his retirement from the sport aged 36, saying the decision took a "lot of deliberation".

Foden, a key player when England won the Six Nations in 2011, had been playing for Rugby New York since 2019.

After starting his career at Sale Sharks, he spent 10 years at Northampton and helped the Saints lift their only Premiership title in 2014.

"It's been a 18-year career filled with every emotion possible," he said.

Foden won the first of his 34 England caps against Italy in 2009 and scored seven tries over a four-year period.

"Rugby has given me so much through my lifetime and given me enough memories to keep me smiling for the rest of my days," he added.

"It's taken me all over the world and I feel privileged to say it's given me friendships and a family I can always depend on.

"To everyone who has been part of this journey with me, thank you for everything."