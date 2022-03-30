Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Connacht centre Tom Daly (number 12) was dismissed in the third minute by referee Chris Busby

Connacht centre Tom Daly will miss the first leg of the Champions Cup last-16 encounter against Leinster after being handed a ban for a red card against the same opposition.

Daly was sent-off for a high tackle on Ciaran Frawley in Saturday's URC derby.

An initial six-match ban was reduced to three because of mitigating factors.

And if Daly completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme it could be reduced to two games, leaving him available for the second leg.

Daly was dismissed early in the Galway defeat by Leinster for direct shoulder contact to the head of Frawley.

The suspension was halved to three games "considering the Player accepted that the act of foul play warranted a Red Card, has a clean previous record, made an on-field apology to Ciaran Frawley and the match officials and his exemplary behaviour during the process these considerations entitled him to full (50 per cent) mitigation".

The first match of the ban is Saturday's away encounter against Benetton in the URC before the Champions Cup first leg six days later.