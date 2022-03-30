Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Mike Hill (left), Adam Thomas (centre) and George Morgan (right) have joined the Wales coaching set-up

Wales have named Mike Hill as their new women's assistant coach and Adam Thomas as a part-time skills coach.

Hill, who will have responsibility for the forwards, arrives from Bath Rugby's academy.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has also named George Morgan as a nutritionist for Wales women as well as their male pathway programmes.

The WRU's Nigel Walker said the new appointments will have a "positive impact on the women's programme".

Wales began their first Six Nations campaign since handing professional contracts to some members of their squad by winning in Ireland last weekend.

"It is a very exciting time for women's rugby in Wales with the magnificent performance and result last Saturday building on the progress made on and off the field over the last six months," the union's performance director added.

Hill was senior academy coach at Bath and also headed up Bath University's rugby programme.

He previously worked with the men's and women's teams at Worcester Warriors.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said Hill "has the technical and tactical knowledge and coaching ability to deliver key scrum and line-out detail".

‘The girls deserve this … a fantastic result’

"This is an opportunity I couldn't turn down at this point in time with the programme really going places," said Hill.

"It's exciting to work with the calibre of players we have in this group and with the programme being full-time around the squad and contracted players, we can make a big impact.

"With the Women's Six Nations and then the World Cup later in the year, these are two of the biggest competitions I've been involved in."

Morgan joins the WRU after a decade at Saracens.

"The Welsh Rugby Union has set out to create the best-supported programme in world rugby which is hugely exciting," he said.

"Along with the women's programme, I'll be assisting some of our younger male prospects within the under-20 and under-18 programmes to reach their full potential.

"Nutrition is the underpinning of physical performance work, providing the fuel for players to go and perform. Without the right nutrition, something inside a player's control could impact optimum performance in a big game."

Cunningham described former Wales Sevens international Thomas as a "brilliant addition" to Wales' coaching set-up.

Thomas said: "I did a couple of sessions with the girls a couple of years ago and their progress since then is clear to see. They are in a really good place and I'm keen to support them wherever I can."