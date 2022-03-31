Curtis Langdon (left) and Cameron Neild both made their Sale debut under Steve Diamond

New Worcester boss Steve Diamond has gone back to his former club Sale to make Curtis Langdon and Cameron Neild his first two Warriors signings.

Twice-capped England hooker Langdon, 24, and former England Under-18s flanker Neild, 27, will both move to Sixways at the end of the season.

"Cam is a tough uncompromising Premiership animal, exceptional in attack and defence," Diamond said.

"Curtis comes from a tough background. He has developed into a top player."

Diamond added: "He is an excellent, mobile and aggressive hooker with very good set piece skills and a good working knowledge of the Premiership."

Langdon, who won his two England caps last summer against the USA and Canada, said: "Dimes gave me my first opportunity at Sale which I shall always be grateful to him for. I know how he is going to run the place and, after meeting with him, everything is very positive."

Neild, who has been with Sale since leaving Manchester Grammar School in 2013, added: "It's an exciting time at Worcester and I'm looking forward to being part of that, helping to push them into the top eight. I was with Dimes when we did the same thing at Sale and we got into the Heineken Cup.

"He's straight up, honest and hard-working. But if you put hard work in you enjoy the rewards of being successful."

Diamond, who replaced Jonathan Thomas as boss in January, will officially take over as director of rugby at the end of the season.

Worcester, who made it through to the last four of the Premiership Cup with victory at Bath on Wednesday, are 11th in the Premiership, three points off the bottom.