Chris Cloete scored two tries for Munster against Dragons earlier this month

Munster's South African flanker Chris Cloete will move to Premiership side Bath in the summer.

The 31-year-old has agreed a deal at the Rec for the 2022-23 campaign having spent the past five seasons at the United Rugby Championship side.

He played for Southern Kings, Western Province and the Pumas in his homeland before moving to Europe.

He has made eight appearances this season, scoring five tries, including one in each of his first three matches.

"Chris will bring a new dimension to an impressive group of back row forwards, as we maintain our primary recruitment focus of adding power to the pack for next season. Negotiations with second row forwards are continuing," said Bath chief executive Tarquin MacDonald.