Premiership Rugby Cup: Leicester end London Irish 100% record

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chandler Cunningham-South of London Irish is tackled during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Leicester Tigers and London Irish
Leicester will wait until Wednesday to find out if they have qualified for the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals after beating Leicester in their final pool match

Leicester took a big step towards joining London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals with a 41-26 home win over the Exiles.

The Tigers will qualify as Pool B winners if Newcastle fail to beat Northampton on Wednesday.

Irish had already secured their place in the last four but six Tigers tries helped end their 100% record.

Luke Mehson scored four tries as Wasps defeated Saracens to keep their slim hopes of qualifying from Pool B alive.

More follows.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured