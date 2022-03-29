Premiership Rugby Cup: Leicester end London Irish 100% record
Leicester took a big step towards joining London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals with a 41-26 home win over the Exiles.
The Tigers will qualify as Pool B winners if Newcastle fail to beat Northampton on Wednesday.
Irish had already secured their place in the last four but six Tigers tries helped end their 100% record.
Luke Mehson scored four tries as Wasps defeated Saracens to keep their slim hopes of qualifying from Pool B alive.
