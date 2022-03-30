Premiership Rugby Cup: Gloucester score six tries to reach semis with Worcester and Leicester
Gloucester scored six tries as they raced to a bonus-point 43-15 win over Bristol to progress to the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Newcastle's 34-26 defeat at Northampton Saints meant that Leicester top Pool B, while London Irish were already confirmed winners of Pool C.
Worcester beat Bath 13-7 to go through to the final four as the best runner-up team in the three groups.
The two semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 26-27 April.
More to follow.