Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England have slipped to fifth in the world rankings

Former England scrum-half Danny Care says change is needed at the top if the team are to close the gap on the world's best Test teams.

For the second successive year England had a losing record in the Six Nations, beaten in three of their five matches.

"Every other thing has changed - players, other coaches, backroom staff, physios - apart from one person," Care told Rugby Union Weekly.

"Something isn't quite working and it hasn't for a couple of years."

The Rugby Football Union has said it fully supports head coach Eddie Jones, who has a contract until the end of next year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones has overseen an overhaul of his squad over the past nine months, with the likes of Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward becoming first choice.

His coaching set-up and backroom staff have been through several upheavals during his six years in charge.

Harlequins player Care, who made his last England appearance in November 2018, says if Jones is to stay he needs to change his approach.

"I want England to be playing a brand of rugby that excites and inspires me," he added.

"I don't think they are being trusted enough to say their bit and do what they want to do - and we know there is a bit of fear factor in this camp.

"Eddie is not a bad coach, but something isn't quite working. He has to give the players a little more trust or give [attack coach] Martin Gleeson the trust to say this is how we are going to play.

"England have got an awful lot of work to do if they are going to be anywhere near the best teams."

'It is scary how good this Red Roses team can get'

England ran in nine tries against Scotland as they started their quest for a fourth successive Women's Six Nations title

However, Care believes England's women's team are right on track for their own Rugby World Cup, which begins in October, after a 57-5 thrashing of Scotland in the opening round of their Six Nations defence.

"What is frightening about England is that this game could easily have been 80 points," said Care, 35.

"The growth potential is phenomenal. They played well, but I reckon there is so much more that the squad can do.

"I heard that the Red Roses are being deliberately over-trained for the first three weeks, they are working incredibly hard to take their game to a whole next level.

"If they are being made to work that hard, still put on a performance like that and leave a lot out there, it is scary how good this Red Roses team can get."