Reuben Morgan-Williams has played in 14 games for the Ospreys this season but started only two.

Ospreys scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams has signed a new deal which will keep him at the Swansea.com Stadium until 2025.

The Wales Under-20 international made his Ospreys debut in 2017 and has made 57 appearances for the first team.

A product of the region's academy, he has scored eight tries for the club.

"I grew up supporting the Ospreys and my family are Ospreys supporters, so to play for this team really means a lot to me," said Morgan-Williams.

"I never take for granted the opportunity to pull on the jersey.

"It's a really exciting time to be at the Ospreys and you can feel we are really growing as a squad. I just want to take every chance I have to make an impression when I play.

"The ambition is to be the first-choice number nine but I obviously have to prove myself to be that, it has been a tough season behind Webby [Rhys Webb] and coming off the bench, but I know I need to keep pushing to get better."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth identifies 24-year-old Morgan-Williams as "one of a group of young players we see as being key to the Ospreys future.

"The challenge for him is to keep learning," added Booth. "To keep honing his skills and developing his game, and to be ready when he gets the opportunity to pull on the Ospreys jersey."