Scarlets back Johnny McNicholl has won seven caps for Wales

Scarlets full-back and wing Johnny McNicholl has signed a new contract to extend his stay in Llanelli.

The Wales international joined the region from Super Rugby side Crusaders in 2016 but the duration of his latest deal has not been disclosed.

The New Zealand-born 31-year-old has played 99 games for the west Wales region.

"I have had some great moments in a Scarlets jersey since I arrived here from the Crusaders," said McNicholl.

"The title win in Dublin, the European campaign the year after. Hopefully, with the fans back in the stadium and behind us, we can get back to those levels and be challenging again."

A member of the side that claimed the Guinness PRO12 title in 2017, McNicholl has 44 tries for the Scarlets, including seven in eight appearances this season.

"I've really enjoyed my rugby this season," he added. "Results may not have been what we wanted, but we are looking to develop our game under a new coaching team and I feel there is a lot more to come from us."

Having made his Wales debut in 2020, McNicholl played in three of last year's Autumn Internationals along with the opening and closing matches of this season's Six Nations.

He joins Rhys Patchell, Ryan Conbeer, Sam Lousi and Scott Williams in committing themselves to fresh deals at Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "Johnny has been outstanding for us this season, not only on the field, but as a leader off it. He is a key member of our group.

"He is a player who can produce something out of nothing and embodies the kind of attacking game we want to develop here.

"Johnny has been here a while now, he has a young family who are settled in Wales and he's established himself as an international player. We are delighted he has signed a new contract with us."