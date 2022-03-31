Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Theo Cabango scored twice, including the winning try, as Cardiff beat Glasgow last weekend

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Cardiff Venue: Parc y Scarlets. Llanelli Date: Saturday, 2 April Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 3 April from 18:05 BST and later on demand .

Cardiff are "likely" to be without injured Wales internationals Josh Navidi and Willis Halaholo as well as rising star Theo Cabango for Saturday's Welsh derby at Scarlets.

Boss Dai Young says back row Navidi, centre Halaholo and wing Cabango suffered "bumps" while beating Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

None of the trio has trained fully in the build-up to the trip.

"The three of them are looking unlikely," said Young.

Cabango - whose two tries helped bring victory against Glasgow Warriors in Cardiff last weekend - has an ankle issue.

Having seen his Wales Six Nations campaign disrupted by a hamstring problem, Halaholo is dealing with a similar issue.

And having returned as Wales' tournament came to a close, Navidi is nursing a groin strain.

Young added: "We haven't completely ruled them out yet, but Willis, Josh and Theo are three that picked up bumps."

After going to Llanelli, Cardiff host Scarlets seven days later, then Ospreys travel to Cardiff Arms Park in another derby on 23 April.

With those games in mind, Young underlined his unwillingness to risk any injury doubts at Parc y Scarlets.

"Obviously we want to put our best team out because there's no [derby] game more important than the other.

"But I've always had a philosophy with players and player welfare that I'd much rather a player be out for one game than six.

"So if I don't believe that they are near 100% we won't pick them and hopefully they'll be right for the week after."

With hopes of a first away win of 2021-22 for Cardiff, Young hopes the nature of derby games can benefit his side.

"Our best performances have certainly been at home and we haven't really measured up to the same levels away," he said.

"So that has to change. I think form always seems to go out the window when it comes to derbies, and sometimes home advantage does as well."

Referee: Tual Trainini (FFR)

Assistants: Dewi Phillps & Elliot Mayor (WRU)

TMO: Eric Briquete-Campin (FFR)