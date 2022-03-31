Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins welcome back England quartet Marcus Smith, Joe Marler, Alex Dombrandt and Joe Marchant

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England's Marcus Smith, Joe Marler, Joe Marchant and Alex Dombrandt all return to the Harlequins starting XV against London Irish.

The star quartet have all returned from national team duty following the completion of the Six Nations.

London Irish can break into the Premiership's top four with a bonus-point victory on Sunday.

The Exiles are currently eighth in the table on 53 points, with visitors Quins in third on 63.

Both teams make wholesale changes to their losing line-ups in the Premiership Rugby Cup in midweek, with Harlequins forward George Hammond the only player from either side to keep his place.

Marler starts alongside Jack Walker and Will Collier in the Quins front row, in front of Matt Symons and Huw Tizard, with Hammond and Tom Lawday in the back row with Dombrandt, who captains the side at number eight.

Danny Care partners Smith in the halves, while Andre Esterhuizen and Marchant come in at centre, and wingers Luke Northmore and Cadan Murley make up the back line alongside Huw Jones at full-back.

Matas Jurevicius, who this week became the latest Quins player to sign a new contract at the club, starts on the bench.

For the Exiles, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Agustin Creevy and Ollie Hoskins make up the front row, with captain Matt Rogerson and Adam Coleman in the second.

Tom Pearson, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Albert Tuisue make up the back row of the pack.

Nick Phipps is at scrum-half alongside Paddy Jackson, while Benhard van Rensburg and Curtis Rona start in the centre, with Ollie Hassell-Collins and Lucio Cinti on the wings and Tom Parton at full-back.

French referee Mathieu Raynal takes charge of his first Premiership match as part of an exchange programme, with his compatriot Philippe Bonhoure on television match official duty.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Radio London:

"We know Harlequins were missing a few players when we faced them earlier this season and they'll also be rested up from last week with the international boys back too, so it's going to be a different challenge entirely.

"But it's got all the makings of a good game and we know we will have to put in a lot of hard work and get plenty of things right and be up for it.

"It looks like being another decent crowd at our place for it and that's what makes these sort of matches great to be involved in.

"We know we'll be in for a testing encounter, but we're excited to show what we can do."

Harlequins attack coach Nick Evans told BBC Radio London:

"We've enjoyed the break and the down time the bye week provided.

"We've had a chance to get back together again as a group and have some real clear meetings about what we want to achieve over the next six weeks.

"If you look back historically at our matches against Irish, they've got one over us a few times.

"But it's probably win or bust for them at this stage in terms of their hopes for the top four as it is for a few other sides we'll face.

"We enjoy facing them and they play a great brand of rugby at a great stadium and we look forward to the challenge."

London Irish: Parton; Cinti, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins; Rogerson (capt.), Coleman; Pearson, Gonzalez, Tuisue

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Van der Merwe, Simmons, Nott, White, Joseph, Arundell

Harlequins: Jones; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Northmore; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier; Symons, Tizard; Hammond, Lawday, Dombrandt (capt.)

Replacements: Musk, Kerrod, Louw, Jurevicius, Wallace, Gjaltema, Edwards, Lynagh

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra).