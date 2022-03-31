Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duhan van der Merwe is a welcome returnee for Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester restore Scotland pair Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland to the side, among four changes from their shock win over Exeter last time out.

Gareth Simpson features at scrum-half after Willi Heinz's return to New Zealand while Kyle Hatherell is named at blindside flanker.

Newcastle make two changes, with fly-half Brett Connon and back-rower Josh Basham added to the starting XV.

Ben Stevenson also returns to the bench for Dean Richards' side after injury.

Falcons are unbeaten in four games against Worcester, but are yet to win in the Premiership this calendar year.

Both sides have identical win, loss, draw records in the league, but Worcester are ahead in the table by virtue of eight bonus points to Newcastle's five.

Worcester: Heward; Hearle, Morris, Beck, van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Sutherland, Annett, Judge, Batley, Kitchener, Hatherell, Hill (capt), Vailanu

Replacements: Miller, Waller, McCallum, Clegg, Forsythe, Chudley, Searle, Humphreys

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Carreras; Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Basham, Welch (capt), Lockwood

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Fuser, Farrar, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Stevenson

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU)