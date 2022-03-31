Hooker Jack Singleton has scored five tries in 16 appearances for Gloucester this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Jack Singleton makes his first start for Gloucester since February as they look to keep up the push for the Premiership top four against Wasps.

Louis Rees-Zammit starts on the wing as George Skivington makes two changes from the side picked to face Worcester in last week's cancelled match.

Charlie Atkinson returns at fly-half as Wasps make three changes.

Will Porter partners Atkinson at scrum-half while prop Tom West starts in the front row.

Gloucester last played in the Premiership three weeks ago after their fixture against Worcester was called off at the last minute due to injuries and illness in the Warriors squad. An independent panel is yet to decide on the points allocation for that match.

George Skivington's squad sit in sixth in the table, three points off Exeter in fourth, and have won just one of their past four matches. Eighth-placed Wasps' form is similar and they have drifted six points behind Gloucester in recent weeks.

Hooker Singleton last featured for the hosts in their defeat by Leicester on 26 February, while Rees-Zammit returns after featuring in the Six Nations with Wales, although he was named among the replacements for the Worcester tie.

On the bench, prop Kirill Gotovtsev and number eight Ben Morgan return from injury, with the latter having been out since December.

Atkinson missed Wasps' recent win over Newcastle after going off with a head injury against Saracens.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We've just put Worcester behind us and those guys are focused on Wasps and those guys are keen to go out there and try and rip into it like we were hoping to do last week.

"The next few games shape our season and that's across all competitions. There's a handful of games that we'll know whether we're in a fight for anything or we're not.

"At this point in time we're in three competitions, but you're easily in none if you don't get it right.

"We don't ever look too far ahead. You couldn't predict what happened last week, could you, so again, best laid plans go out the window sometimes."

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told BBC Radio CWR:

"It was a win that we needed [against Newcastle] to at least stay in contact and I think for us it'll be going game by game.

"In terms of getting guys back, we're definitely at our strongest that we've probably been this year.

"Fair play, how well they've gone this season. If you're going to beat Gloucester you've got to defend the maul, that's massive.

"Their strikes as well - first phase off the back of set-pieces - I think that's where they're really strong. If we're going to win that game we'll definitely have to do well in those two areas."

Gloucester: Moyle, Carreras, Harris, Atkinson, Rees-Zammit, Hastings, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Gotovtsev, Davidson, Morgan, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Wasps: Umaga, Odogwu, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett, Atkinson, Porter; West, Oghre, Alo, Launchbury, Stooke, Sheilds, J. Willis, Barbeary.

Replacements: Frost, Harris, Millar-Mills, Fifita, T. Willis, Robson, Spink, Kibirige.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).