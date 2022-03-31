Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nathan Hughes has played six times for Bath since joining on loan from Bristol in January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and compatriot Sam Skinner return to the Exeter side for the visit of Bath.

Chiefs make six changes with hooker Jack Yeandle and prop Patrick Schickerling starting having been on the bench for the loss to Leicester.

Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga makes his first start of the season after injury.

Orlando Bailey replaces Danny Cipriani at fly-half despite the former England man kicking a late equalising penalty against Sale in their last game.

Semesa Rokoduguni returns on the other wing having played for the Army last week.

Props Valeriy Morozov and Will Stuart come into the front row while lock Charlie Ewels returns to captain the side.

Number eight Nathan Hughes plays his final game for Bath before returning to parent club Bristol at the end of his loan spell as Stuart Hooper's side aim for a win which could take them off the bottom of the Premiership.

Jannes Kirsten also starts in an Exeter pack that features four changes as Jacques Vermeulen moves to number eight with Sam Simmonds rested after England duty.

Fellow England player Henry Slade is also rested with Tom Hendrickson coming in at inside centre.

Exeter need a win over the Premiership's bottom side to maintain their hopes of retaining fourth place and a spot in the end-of-season play-offs.

Exeter's Scotland forward Sam Skinner told BBC Sport:

"Every game we now play is a must-win. That's the way we've been speaking.

"We've put pressure on ourselves now and as a result I'd like to think that this weekend and these games going forward you're going to see an Exeter Chiefs team and group that are fighting for everything.

"It's not challenging at all to change that mindset because it's effectively do or die isn't it, we have no choice.

"If we don't win this week the Premiership's' definitely over for us and that's the reality, so we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that's not the case."

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I still think on their day Exeter are as dangerous as anybody.

"This weekend I have no interest in where Exeter finish in the league. For me it's about us, our team, about our players going out there and putting in a performance that can win.

"I think, we've been building well over the last few weeks with a couple of strong wins and a draw and we're looking to take that form down to Exeter and give it our very best shot."

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, S Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Schickerling, Kirsten, Gray, Ewers, S Skinner, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Innard, Keast, Street, Capstick, Grondona, J Maunder, H Skinner, Hodge

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Cokanasiga; Bailey, B Spencer; Morozov, Du Toit, Stuart, W Spencer, Ewels (capt), Bayliss, Underhill, Hughes.

Replacements: Dunn, Cordwell, Rae, Williams, Richards, Simpson, Cipriani, Muir

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).