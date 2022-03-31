Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens captain Owen Farrell only returned on Saturday after four months out

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 1 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England captain Owen Farrell is out of Saracens' Premiership match at Sale due to concussion protocols.

Farrell went off for a head injury assessment in Saturday's win against Bristol, his first game since November.

He passed the HIA, but return to play protocols mean he is not included in second-placed Sarries' squad.

England team-mate Manu Tuilagi returns to the Sharks bench after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on international duty.

Both teams have changed their entire starting XVs from their Premiership Rugby Cup matches on Tuesday.

Sale beat Harlequins 34-29 despite already having been eliminated and Saracens' exit at the pool stage was also confirmed in a 40-21 defeat to Wasps.

Bevan Rodd, Ewan Ashman and Coenie Oosthuizen start in the Sharks front row in front of Cobus Wiese and Lood de Jager, in an all-South African second row.

Jono Ross captains the side and Daniel du Preez is in at number eight.

World Cup winner Faf de Klerk starts as scrum-half alongside Robert du Preez, with Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Sam James at centre.

Arron Reed and Tom Roebuck start on the wings with Luke James at full-back.

Eron Mawi and Vincent Koch start as props for Saracens either side of Jamie George at hooker, who is named captain in Farrell's absence.

Nick Isiekwe and Tim Swinson make up the second row, with Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola at the rear of the pack.

Aled Davies is in at scrum-half alongside Alex Goode, with Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski at centre.

Alex Mallins and Sean Maitland are on the wings for Sarries, with Elliot Daly at full-back.

Sale: L James; Roebuck, S James, van Rensburg, Reed; R du Preez, De Klerk; Rodd, Ashman, Oosthuizen; Wiese, De Jager; Ross (capt), Curry Du du Preez

Replacements: VD Merwe, McIntyre, Schonert, JP du Preez, Taylor, Quirke, Tuilagi, Metcalf

Saracens: Daly; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Malins; Goode, Davies; Mawi, George (capt), Koch; Isiekwe, Swinson; Itoje, Earl, Vunipola

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Clarey, McFarland, Christie, De Haas, Taylor, Lewington

Referee: Luke Pearce