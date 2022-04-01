Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons back row Ross Moriarty is taken off the fioeld at Kings Park

United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Dragons Sharks (23) 51 Tries: Mbonambi, Nch, Kok, Penalty Try 2, Volmink Cons: Bosch 4 Pens: Bosch 3 Dragons (3) 3 Pen: Lewis

Ross Moriarty suffered a serious looking injury as Dragons fell to a second successive defeat in South Africa on a difficult night against Sharks.

Dragons were more than holding their own until Moriarty was forced off, in some considerable pain, during the first half.

Sharks' response were tries from Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche before a fine individual try from Werner Kok, two penalty tries and Anthony Volmink's score sealed a bonus point victory.

It was a humbling evening for Dragons, who had three players yellow carded and followed a 55-20 defeat to Bulls the previous week.

Moriarty had been one of nine changes to the Dragons side which had lost at Loftus Versfeld.

For Sharks the win was the perfect response after defeat in their previous game against Edinburgh, who became the first northern hemisphere side to win a United Rugby Championship game in South Africa.

Curwin Bosch's two penalties gave Sharks a 6-0 lead but Dragons responded through a Josh Lewis penalty.

Another Bosch penalty restored the home side's six point advantage before the Dragons were dealt a big blow after Moriarty suffered what looked like a serious looking knee injury.

The back row looked to be in a great deal of discomfort as he received lengthy treatment before he was taken off the field.

Soon after Moriarty's departure, Sharks forwards showed their power and prop Nche went over from close range for the opening try.

Within three minutes Sharks had crossed for a second try with South Africa hooker Mbonambi scoring following a driving maul with Bosch adding a second conversion.

Kok ran in for a brilliant third try for Sharks although his work was made easier by some questionable Dragons defending.

Bosch's conversion took the hosts up to 30 points before Sharks secured a bonus points.

They were awarded a penalty try after a deliberate knock on by fly-half Lewis was deemed to have stopped a try illegally and he was yellow carded for his actions.

Dragons were reduced to 14 men with scrum-half Lewis Jones also yellow carded for a another deliberate knock on and Sharks were awarded a second penalty try.

Sharks took full advantage of their numerical advantage and full-back Volmink punished the Welsh side to run in for a try before Bosch added the extras.

They should have scored another try but a knock on by Nche halted a promising move which had been instigated by Bosch's chip kick.

Dragons struggled to get into the Sharks' 22, especially in the second half and Ben Fry's late yellow card - Dragons' third of the evening - summed up their evening.

Sharks: Anthony Volmink; Werner Kok, Ben Tapuai, Jeremy Ward, Makazole Mapimpi; Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit (capt), Le Roux Roets, Gerbrandt Grobler, James Venter, Jeandre Labushagne, Phepsi Buthelezi.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Reniel Hugo, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain.

Dragons: Ioan Davies; Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jordan Olowofela; Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Greg Bateman, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Will Rowlands, Harri Keddie (capt), Ben Fry, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Aki Seiuli, Mesake Doge, Huw Taylor, Taine Basham, Lewis Jones, Will Reed, Jordan Williams

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistants: Cwengile Jadezweni & Morné Ferreira (SARU)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)