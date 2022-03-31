Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Rowlands performances in the second row were considered one of the few successes of Wales' disappointing Six Nations campaign

United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Dragons Venue: Kings Park Stadium, Durban Date: Friday, 1 April Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales and later on demand. Report and highlights BBC Sport website & app.

Dragons welcome back Wales internationals Ross Moriarty and Will Rowlands for Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Sharks in Durban.

The two forwards are among nine changes from last week's 55-20 defeat by Bulls, with fellow Wales returnee Taine Basham among the replacements.

Leon Brown is promoted from the bench.

Sharks make five changes, four of those in the pack with Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi dropping to the bench.

Their 21-5 defeat by Edinburgh was the first URC win by a northern hemisphere side in South Africa.

Tight-head prop Thomas du Toit takes over the Sharks captaincy in place of flanker Kolisi, whose place in an all-changed back row goes to James Venter.

Jeandre Labuschagne and number eight Phepsi Buthelezi come in for Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Lock Le Roux Roets gets a start in place of Reniel Hugo in the second row, with scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse replacing Grant Williams in the only change to their back line.

Rowlands comes into an all-new Dragons second row with Ben Carter missing after injuring a hand during last weekend's game in Pretoria. Joe Davies replaces Huw Taylor.

The one change in the back row sees Moriarty replace injured Ollie Griffiths, while Brown and Greg Bateman replace props Aki Seiuli and Chris Coleman.

Stand-off Josh Lewis, making his 50th appearance, and Rhodri Williams are an all-new half-back pairing in place of Sam Davies and Gonzalo Bertranou.

Full-back Ioan Davies for Jordan Williams and wing Jordan Olowofela for Rio Dyer are the other changes.

Dragons are without Wales wing Jonah Holmes who director of rugby Dean Ryan said was unable to travel due to "documentation issues".

"Sharks have a huge set piece, huge driving line out, huge midfield and huge kicking game," said Ryan.

"Things that we had challenges with last week [against Bulls] will be challenges again this week. We must work out how we can be smart and how we can impose ourselves within the game.

"It's been great to have the Wales internationals join us in camp. Some have had game time and come ready, others haven't so it's about integrating them back in.

"These two weeks have been about getting us ready for the most consistent run of games we will face this year at the end of this season.

"Some of our internationals play this week and some will be back playing over the next few weeks."

Sharks: Anthony Volmink; Werner Kok, Ben Tapuai, Jeremy Ward, Makazole Mapimpi; Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit (capt), Le Roux Roets, Gerbrandt Grobler, James Venter, Jeandre Labushagne, Phepsi Buthelezi.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Reniel Hugo, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain.

Dragons: Ioan Davies; Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jordan Olowofela; Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Greg Bateman, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Will Rowlands, Harri Keddie (capt), Ben Fry, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Aki Seiuli, Mesake Doge, Huw Taylor, Taine Basham, Lewis Jones, Will Reed, Jordan Williams

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistants: Cwengile Jadezweni & Morné Ferreira (SARU)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)